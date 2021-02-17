Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ECPG opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.