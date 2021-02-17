Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.37-0.38 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.7-152.755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.34 million.Endava also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.51-1.55 EPS.

NYSE DAVA opened at $83.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. Endava has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $88.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Endava from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen increased their target price on Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.13.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

