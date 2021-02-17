Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.88

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 16194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENDP shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Endo International in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Endo International by 131.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Endo International by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

