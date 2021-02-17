Enerplus Co. Announces Mar 21 Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a mar 21 dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, March 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:ERF opened at C$5.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.12. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$1.62 and a 1-year high of C$7.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ERF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.34.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.