Enerplus (ERF) to Release Earnings on Friday

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 19th. Analysts expect Enerplus to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ERF opened at C$5.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$7.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.54. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -2.32%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Enerplus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.34.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

