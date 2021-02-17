EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce earnings per share of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $92.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $96.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

