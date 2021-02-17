Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €10.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) received a €10.50 ($12.35) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.23 ($10.86).

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) stock opened at €9.08 ($10.68) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a one year high of €13.05 ($15.36). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.87.

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

