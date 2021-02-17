Enjin Coin (ENJ) Market Cap Tops $464.54 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 33.9% against the dollar. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001070 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $464.54 million and approximately $63.58 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00061410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.62 or 0.00839178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00027477 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00045232 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.31 or 0.04911250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00045687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00016045 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,185,857 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.