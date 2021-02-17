EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Issues Earnings Results

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.18%.

NYSE:ENLC traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENLC. Mizuho upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

