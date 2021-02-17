EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Shares Down 9.3%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares were down 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.29. Approximately 4,981,229 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 2,439,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

A number of analysts have commented on ENLC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.74%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 4,415,145 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 338.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 179,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 138,818 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

