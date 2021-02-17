Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy stock opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.97. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $135.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

