Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $8,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 333.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $93.75 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

