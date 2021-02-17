Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Envista in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

NYSE:NVST opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -299.15 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. Envista has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $41.40.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

