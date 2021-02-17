Equifax Inc. (EFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 19th

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equifax to earn $6.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NYSE EFX opened at $174.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. Equifax has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $196.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.38.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.22.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

