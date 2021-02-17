Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson forecasts that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domtar Co. (UFS.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

UFS stock opened at C$43.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64. Domtar Co. has a 1 year low of C$25.29 and a 1 year high of C$45.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.84. The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a PE ratio of -19.10.

Domtar Co. (UFS.TO) (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

