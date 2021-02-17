Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Green Plains Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a research report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

GPRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Green Plains stock opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. The firm has a market cap of $951.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Green Plains by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 49,156 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Green Plains by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Green Plains by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 107,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

