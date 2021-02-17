Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAND. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

SAND stock opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter worth about $120,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.