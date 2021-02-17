Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.60. 512,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,677. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.02 and its 200-day moving average is $28.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 604.59%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,347,000 after purchasing an additional 59,950 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,436 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 380,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,187,000 after acquiring an additional 423,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

