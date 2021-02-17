Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,618 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $67.18 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQR shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

