Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Erie Indemnity by 490.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $256.23 on Wednesday. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $1.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Erie Indemnity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

