Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) Short Interest Update

Erin Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the January 14th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 623,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERINQ opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Erin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Erin Energy Company Profile

Erin Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of energy resources in Africa. Its asset portfolio consists of five licenses covering an area of approximately 6,000 square kilometers across offshore Nigeria, offshore Ghana, and offshore The Gambia.

