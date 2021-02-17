Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

ERO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of ERO stock traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$21.65. 236,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,972. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.40 and a 1 year high of C$23.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE ratio of 58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.58.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.