Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,503,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 39,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 185,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWB stock opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.87 and a 200 day moving average of $75.87. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $39.81 and a twelve month high of $92.97.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

