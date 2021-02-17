Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 716 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,576 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,119 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $308.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $302.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.54. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.38 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $287.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.04.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.