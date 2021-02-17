Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 32,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 783.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 81,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 72,131 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,907 shares during the period.

FTCS opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $68.97.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

