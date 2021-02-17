Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 100.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 47.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 7.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,201,952 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $166.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.