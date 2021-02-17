EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:ESLOY opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

