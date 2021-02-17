ETHplode Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. During the last seven days, ETHplode has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a market capitalization of $45,218.23 and $96.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00844985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.95 or 0.04946960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00043554 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode (CRYPTO:ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org. The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

