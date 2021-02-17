Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.35 and traded as high as C$0.46. Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 83,924 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of C$148.67 million and a PE ratio of 7.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35.

About Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX)

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.