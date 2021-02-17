EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%.

EuroDry stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.19. EuroDry has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $13.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09.

Get EuroDry alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.