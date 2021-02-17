EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Shares Gap Down to $10.53

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.53, but opened at $9.33. EuroDry shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 1,083 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get EuroDry alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. On average, research analysts expect that EuroDry Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.56% of EuroDry at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EuroDry Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.