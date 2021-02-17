Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETCMY shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of ETCMY opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.64.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

