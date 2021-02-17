Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.68 Million

Equities research analysts expect Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) to post $28.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eventbrite’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.10 million to $37.20 million. Eventbrite reported sales of $82.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eventbrite will report full-year sales of $108.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $116.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $216.15 million, with estimates ranging from $190.50 million to $228.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eventbrite.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,111. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.12.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

