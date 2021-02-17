Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.81-3.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $83.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.44. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $60.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

