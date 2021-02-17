Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

NYSE ES opened at $83.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $87.44. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

