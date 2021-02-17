Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 268,629 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 958,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 820,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 750,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,253. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47.

