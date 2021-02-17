Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BAB opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.52 and a twelve month high of $35.82.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.