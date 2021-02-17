Exchange Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,812 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,842,865 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,750,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,445,826 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,639,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,157,293 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,024,996,000 after purchasing an additional 860,278 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,457,311 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $705,163,000 after purchasing an additional 461,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $511,715,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $52.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.85.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

