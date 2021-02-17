Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.66

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $8.65. Exco Technologies shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 4,003 shares traded.

EXCOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exco Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.16.

About Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

