Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $265.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce sales of $265.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $287.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $255.02 million. Exelixis reported sales of $226.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,300,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,546,724. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 831,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,890,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,877,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,751. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average is $21.88. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

