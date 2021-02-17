Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Issues Earnings Results

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.21. 44,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,815. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day moving average is $90.85.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.