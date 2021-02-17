Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.67.

NYSE:XOM opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

