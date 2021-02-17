Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 15,946.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,902,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,167 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,519,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,712 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fastenal by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,271,000 after acquiring an additional 812,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,498,000 after acquiring an additional 766,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,867,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,179,869. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

