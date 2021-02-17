FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,116 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 2.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FedEx by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. Raymond James upped their price target on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays raised FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

NYSE:FDX traded down $5.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $256.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,772. The company has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $305.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $251.77 and its 200-day moving average is $253.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

