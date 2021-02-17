FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $261.83 on Wednesday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $305.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

