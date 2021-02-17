Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,540 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $34,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 50.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 73.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RACE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

NYSE RACE opened at $201.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

