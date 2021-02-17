Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Up 0.4%

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)’s share price shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $31.70. 137,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBCG. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,475,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 261.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter.

