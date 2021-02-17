Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Purchased by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 58.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,901,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FTEC traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,819. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59.

