FIL Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,437,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 488,470 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.6% of FIL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,894,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 99,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

BABA stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $268.29. 393,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,468,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.22. The company has a market cap of $725.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

