FIL Ltd Lowers Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,063,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230,235 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $234,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,431,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 11.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 18.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 240,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 58.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAR shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $38.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

NYSE:DAR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. The stock had a trading volume of 28,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,545. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.33. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $72.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, EVP Rick A. Elrod sold 19,323 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $924,219.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,442,138.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 13,275 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $628,438.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,391.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,813 shares of company stock worth $1,562,978 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

